Opinion/Letter: Divided legislature is healthy for democracy

Now that the election of 2020 is drawing to a close, nearly everybody is bemoaning the fact that her or his party did not win a large majority of seats in the legislature.

I, on the contrary, hail this as a wonderful outcome. Why?

Because it virtually guarantees that our government will not issue laws that have not passed the acid test of analysis and argument — and is this not, after all, the purpose of a democratic system? To have either party clearly dominating the legislative branch only invites abuse, all the more if it has the weight of the executive behind it.

With the legislature pretty cleanly divided, maybe our legislators will be forced to learn, as they used to, what constitutes an argument, as opposed to a rhetorical parroting of slogans ad nauseam, and maybe this lesson will then creep its way into our presidential debates.

John Yiannias

Charlottesville