Opinion/Letter: Divided government gives checks, balances

In response to E.J. Dionne’s column, “Divided government is unproductive,” The Daily Progress, Dec. 6:
I think checks and balances (a divided government) is something we should wish for, considering some of what our federal government has produced. Our huge and growing national debt will hurt our children and grandchildren forever. A U.S.-empowered communist China threatens the free world economically and militarily. Despite warnings, government was unprepared for the pandemic.
One-party rule would be more productive — but to what end? Swings of the political pendulum would become more extreme.
Optimistically, divided government should encourage compromise.
Tom Leinbach
Albemarle County
