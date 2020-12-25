Opinion/Letter: Diversity push still seems to ignore some groups

I applaud the way President-elect Biden has embraced diversity in his Cabinet, but I do not believe he has gone far enough. Instead of limiting diversity to race, sex, gender, national origin and sexual orientation, let’s add religion, ideology (such as one’s position on abortion), and more.

Assuming they have equal credentials, is it harder now for a lesbian or for an openly pro-life person to get a tenure track position at a major liberal arts college? Who is more likely to get a promotion or a board position: someone who sports a Black Lives Matter sticker or someone who keeps an open Bible on his or her desk? Who is more likely to be fired from a university or a Fortune 500 company for simply stating his or her opinion: a person who believes in traditional Christian values or one who believes in socialism?