Opinion/Letter: Direct reparations may be the better plan

Regarding Charlottesville’s Land Use Map planning, one of the goals is said to be equity. Out-of-town consultants have marked multiple residential neighborhoods as potential areas for multi-dwelling uses, in part to meet the goal of equity through improved housing supply and affordability.

Equity is a nebulous concept that is currently in vogue, and equality is out. Equity focuses on equal outcomes, I suppose, while equality focuses on equal opportunities. How is it possible to assure equal outcomes without a Soviet-style approach? But this issue has now become another third rail in public discourse.

Injustices were done to the Black community when the vibrant Vinegar Hill was destroyed. Discussion has ensued as to how to make amends for this. I surmise Black property owners lost their opportunity to accumulate wealth over time and to pass this on to their heirs. Home ownership is a key metric in wealth accumulation and transfer across generations.