Opinion/Letter: Direct reparations may be the better plan

Regarding Charlottesville’s Land Use Map planning, one of the goals is said to be equity. Out-of-town consultants have marked multiple residential neighborhoods as potential areas for multi-dwelling uses, in part to meet the goal of equity through improved housing supply and affordability.
Equity is a nebulous concept that is currently in vogue, and equality is out. Equity focuses on equal outcomes, I suppose, while equality focuses on equal opportunities. How is it possible to assure equal outcomes without a Soviet-style approach? But this issue has now become another third rail in public discourse.
Injustices were done to the Black community when the vibrant Vinegar Hill was destroyed. Discussion has ensued as to how to make amends for this. I surmise Black property owners lost their opportunity to accumulate wealth over time and to pass this on to their heirs. Home ownership is a key metric in wealth accumulation and transfer across generations.
As the Federal Reserve notes: “Wealth-holding can differ across groups due to the intergenerational transmission of wealth. … By some estimates bequests and transfers account for at least half of aggregate wealth…, have recently averaged 3 percent of total household disposable personal income …, and account for more of the racial wealth gap than any other demographic or socioeconomic indicator….”
My suggestion is to compensate families who owned property in Vinegar Hill with direct payments from city funds. This directly mitigates the damage done to affected families and, to me, is vastly preferable to current discussions about destroying existing neighborhoods to achieve equity.
Or we can look to what Evanston, Illinois, is doing for reparations. Each Black household can receive $25,000 for home repairs or a home down payment.
The current Land Use Map update strikes me as a harm to established neighborhoods. It will destroy the character of neighborhoods selected by the residents in which to build their lives.
Wrongs were done in the past to many non-privileged groups, including Blacks, Chinese, indigenous peoples, etc. Perpetrating wrongs in the present is not a way to correct for past injustices.
As we were told growing up, two wrongs do not make a right.
Barbara Haskins
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/disparities-in-wealth-by-race-and-ethnicity-in-the-2019-survey-of-consumer-finances-20200928.htm
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/evanston-illinois-becomes-first-u-s-city-pay-reparations-blacks-n1261791