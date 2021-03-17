Opinion/Letter: Developer should erase plan, start over

The past few days there have been stories in The Daily Progress about the proposed development by RST off U.S. 29 and Ashwood Boulevard.
There is indeed a need for affordable housing in Albemarle County, but the conceptual design of almost 20 units per acre shown needs to be rejected by the Planning Commission.
Commissioner Rick Randolph got it right in his statement about the development becoming "a place where you warehouse people during the day.” And, as he said, it “didn’t satisfy the need of the community to have a soul.”
There is insufficient green space, and minimal buffer zones with the neighboring Forest Lakes community. The scale of the buildings is much too high, and the development severely devalues the property of Forest Lake and adjoining properties.
And how does this design impact the county infrastructure and school systems?
The great American architect Frank Lloyd Wright once said, “An architect's most useful tools are an eraser at the drafting board and a wrecking ball at the site.” In order to avoid the wrecking ball, RST needs an eraser and should start over. Hopefully, there will be a new and better design that both will meet of the needs of affordable housing as well as give beauty and soul to the community of Albemarle County.
Patrick Donohoe
Albemarle County
