Opinion/Letter: Developer should erase plan, start over

The past few days there have been stories in The Daily Progress about the proposed development by RST off U.S. 29 and Ashwood Boulevard.

There is indeed a need for affordable housing in Albemarle County, but the conceptual design of almost 20 units per acre shown needs to be rejected by the Planning Commission.

Commissioner Rick Randolph got it right in his statement about the development becoming "a place where you warehouse people during the day.” And, as he said, it “didn’t satisfy the need of the community to have a soul.”

There is insufficient green space, and minimal buffer zones with the neighboring Forest Lakes community. The scale of the buildings is much too high, and the development severely devalues the property of Forest Lake and adjoining properties.

And how does this design impact the county infrastructure and school systems?