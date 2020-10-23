Opinion/Letter: Details matter for properly casting vote

I read the story "Poorly marked ovals could lead to contested ballots" (The Daily Progress Oct. 18) with great interest.

I have a distinct feeling that "marking ovals" may mean different things to different people. "Marking" can be a tiny dot, an X mark, a small dark spot, etc.

In the case of ballots, "marking" means to fill out the entire oval completely, making it 100% dark, but never go out of any part of the enclosure. If people get that message clearly, there will be fewer invalidated or contested ballots.

It is not enough to be super careful only at the time of elections; we also must be alert to details in our everyday lives. Otherwise, how can we all of sudden become detail-conscience for that purpose only? In school, at work, and at home, this type of careful attention to details should be encouraged, not ignored.

Michiko N. Wilson

Albemarle County