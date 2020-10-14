Opinion/Letter: Details available on worthy amendment

I'm writing in response to an opinion expressed in “Referendum unacceptable” (The Daily Progress, Sept. 30) and to offer additional information regarding the proposed amendments to the Virginia Constitution that are subject to voting on Nov. 3.

The author is correct in that there are two amendments up for approval, but only one is about redistricting. The first is about redistricting, while the second concerns property tax relief for disabled service members.

The author suggests that the amendment for redistricting doesn't contain any new criteria for redistricting, but that is correct only for the wording used for this amendment on the ballot. The full text of the amendment (available at www.elections.virginia.gov/proposed-constitutional-amendment-2020/) does contain such new criteria. The previous letter writer may argue that the complete wording is still inadequate, but that is a different issue.

I strongly recommend that all Virginians read the full text of the proposed amendments to get a complete understanding of the proposed changes and decide for themselves before Election Day.

Gary Edenfield

Albemarle County