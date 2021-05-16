Opinion/Letter: Destruction, division not right path in statue debate

Charlottesville plans to hold a public hearing next month as part of its effort to finally determine the ultimate fate of its Confederate monuments. I may or may not participate, but it is pretty much a foregone conclusion that the monuments are history anyway, pun intended.

It would be easier for me to swallow the removal of these statues, as a descendant of a Confederate, if my thoughts had been at all considered. I tried, and was only met with humiliation.

The people in power make the rules; I get it. Back in the Jim Crow days, an entire group of people was ignored, and it caused division. Now another group of people is being ignored, which has caused more division.

At this point, it seems all I can ask for is that the monuments not be destroyed. At some time in the city's future, more visionary leadership may arise to implement some of the common-sense solutions that have always been out there.

David Rhodes

Albemarle County