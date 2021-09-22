Opinion/Letter: Denser housing needed to advance climate goals

Charlottesville has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050. If we’re serious about meeting this goal, we must make use of the most effective tool available to the city: allowing increased residential density.

Building homes close to jobs, schools and amenities reduces emissions from transportation by allowing people to live closer to their daily activities, cutting down commuting distances and increasing opportunities to walk, bike and take the bus. Transportation emissions account for nearly 27% of the total carbon footprint in Charlottesville and more than half in Albemarle County.

Increased residential density can also lower home energy use, which is responsible for nearly 30% of emissions in Charlottesville. Homes with shared walls lose less heat than detached homes and homes in small apartment buildings use much less energy than detached homes. More multi-family homes combined with incentives for energy efficiency would unlock lower per-capita emissions.