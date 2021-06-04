Opinion/Letter: Dems should nominate Carroll Foy for governor

The important election for Virginia governor is coming this November; we should be prepared.

I believe that Jennifer Carroll Foy would be a good nominee for the Democratic Party.

Jennifer Carroll Foy went to the Virginia Military Institute in 2003, the Virginia State University in 2005, and then to the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in 2010. She was a state delegate for Second District of Virginia, and has worked on many successful projects to make our commonwealth better.

Carroll Foy is the founder of the Foundation for Foster and Orphan Children, and has been an adjunct professor of criminal law at the Northern Virginia Community College. She also has served a magistrate.

As a former delegate, Carroll Foy, helped the environment by co-sponsoring legislation, and has ambitious plans going forward. She wants Virginia to switch to clean energy by 2035.

Carroll Foy cares for education as much as she cares for the environment.