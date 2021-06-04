Opinion/Letter: Dems should nominate Carroll Foy for governor

The important election for Virginia governor is coming this November; we should be prepared.
I believe that Jennifer Carroll Foy would be a good nominee for the Democratic Party.
Jennifer Carroll Foy went to the Virginia Military Institute in 2003, the Virginia State University in 2005, and then to the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in 2010. She was a state delegate for Second District of Virginia, and has worked on many successful projects to make our commonwealth better.
Carroll Foy is the founder of the Foundation for Foster and Orphan Children, and has been an adjunct professor of criminal law at the Northern Virginia Community College. She also has served a magistrate.
As a former delegate, Carroll Foy, helped the environment by co-sponsoring legislation, and has ambitious plans going forward. She wants Virginia to switch to clean energy by 2035.
Carroll Foy cares for education as much as she cares for the environment.
Ever since the Democratic gubernatorial debate, Jennifer Carroll Foy has caught my eye and held it. She made her opinion on topics clear and got her points across very well. She knew what she was talking about and what she would do about the issues as governor.
Another thing that appeals to me about Jennifer Carroll Foy is that she is an independent thinker. She is a Democrat, but a look at her voting record shows that she is doing what she thinks is right for Virginia.
It's always nice to know someone has your back, and I think that Jennifer Carroll Foy would have the backs of all Virginians. Even those she does not agree with.
Lucy Lowe
Charlottesville
