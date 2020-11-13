Opinion/Letter: Dems should be clear: they are not socialists

Democrats who believe they are “socialists” are misguided. Socialism is when government takes over the production and distribution of goods. This is what happened in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Stalin collectivized the farms and people starved.

But social programs, like Medicare for the elderly or food stamps for the unemployed, are not socialism. They are social insurance programs, which even the most strict anti-socialist, F.A. Hayek, endorsed in his book “The Road to Serfdom” (see Chapter 9 “Security and Freedom”).

In America, both public and private schools exist side by side. And packages may be delivered to your door by UPS or FedEx as well as the U. S. Postal Service. Government takes on problems that private enterprise cannot or will not address. Some necessary programs, like building public roads and bridges, will not show sufficient profit to attract entrepreneurs. So, they fall to government by default.

But government should never be in the business of building factories and setting production quotas, because this undermines the will of the private individual to invent and produce goods for all of us. Competition gives us higher-quality goods in greater quantity at lower prices.