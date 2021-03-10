Opinion/Letter: Democrats should nominate Perryman for lieutenant governor

I am excited to support Sean Perryman to be the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Virginia. In a race full of excellent candidates, Perryman stands out as the most qualified to help lead us to a progressive future.

Per his website, he is the youngest person to ever serve as president of the Fairfax County NAACP. He has spent his career speaking out against racial and economic injustice, including successfully leading efforts such as renaming a high school in Springfield after the late civil rights leader John Lewis.

Perryman was the first person in his family to attend college, working his way through with part-time jobs, he says on his website. After graduating law school, he worked at a firm that was hired to represent Donald Trump. He quit.

Perryman has always been committed to building justice in his community, which he was able to do working for the late Elijah Cummings or at the Internet Association.

If elected lieutenant governor, Perryman would continue to fight for a wide range of policies, including better management of the COVID-19 pandemic and reimagining the criminal justice system in Virginia.