Opinion/Letter: Democrats' own actions obstruct national healing
In reference to letter to the editor “Biden victory brings relief, starts healing” (The Daily Progress, Nov. 24):

It is true that Americans voted for democracy, rule of law, truthfulness, and decency. They were the Republicans voting for Donald Trump.

As for the healing, what seems to be forgotten is the Democrats’ divisive and upsetting efforts, such as impeachment, to remove Trump from office. They failed miserably. Healing is not going to happen for awhile.

James T. Stadelmaier

Albemarle County

