Opinion/Letter: Democrats' candidate, platform flawed

An editorial from The New York Times recently stated that Republicans have no platform or agenda for the 2020 election (“GOP’s lack of platform is ominous,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 31).

Except for unrealizable hyperbole about making the world a better place if President Trump is not elected, what specifically have the Democrats offered?

When all else fails, Democrats champion universal mail-in voting. Do Democrats honestly think that people can now go to the food store, visit doctors, etc. and clearly understand social distancing and wearing masks, but can’t wait in line to vote? What is the Democrats’ ulterior motive? Can anyone honestly say that when you mail a letter anywhere you know for a fact exactly when it will arrive? Can anyone tell me that if people receive a ballot in the mail and their polling place is open, voting will be monitored so closely that it is impossible to mail in the ballot and vote in person?

Democrats want President Trump to lose the election so badly that they support a candidate who is known for gaffes and plagiarizing more than for any specific accomplishment in 47 years in Washington. This is a man who can’t answer a question from a teenager doing a virtual news conference without asking his team to “cue up” an answer on his Teleprompter.