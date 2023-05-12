Del. Hudson ought to look at own donors

In a May 11th article (“Deeds, Hudson bash Dominion at legislative rundown”), Delegate Sally Hudson once again repeated misleading claims about Dominion Energy’s involvement in Virginia politics. It’s time to set the record straight.

As Delegate Hudson knows, by far the largest political donor in Virginia is hedge fund billionaire Michael Bills, and the largest donor to her campaign is Mr. Bills’ wife Sonjia Smith.

In the last year, Mr. Bills, Ms. Smith and their political action group have together donated 3 times more than our entire company, mostly to candidates of one party. That’s nearly $12 million, and they’ve promised to spend millions more. Unlike our donations to members of both parties, Mr. Bills’ donations come with strings attached.

Dominion Energy participates in the political process because we represent millions of customers and thousands of employees who depend on us for reliable, affordable and clean energy. Who does hedge fund billionaire Michael Bills represent?

Like most companies, we contribute to candidates from both parties in support of common-sense policies that benefit our customers. In the most recent Virginia General Assembly session, for example, we spearheaded bipartisan legislation that promised significant savings for our customers.

The legislation received broad support from environmental and consumer advocates, including Delegate Hudson. Just last week we delivered on the legislation’s promise and announced up to $14 in monthly savings for our customers beginning July 1.

At the same time, we announced our long-term plans to strengthen electric reliability and increase clean energy, including the largest offshore wind project in North America and one of the most ambitious solar expansions in the U.S. Regardless of party, these are priorities all policymakers should support.

Rather than focusing on empty rhetoric to score points with hedge fund billionaire donors, let’s focus on bipartisan solutions that deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy to Virginians.

Bill Murray

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Dominion Energy