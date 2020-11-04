Opinion/Letter: Defense of Trump misses mark on several points

I would like to answer the letter to the editor in the Oct. 17 Daily Progress (“Trump wins points by keeping his promises”).

Although I didn't vote for Donald Trump in 2016, I, like many, hoped he would rise to the occasion when in office. He didn't.

His behavior has been hateful, petty, vindictive, self-serving, and incompetent.

Like many in my generation, I was taught to love the sinner, hate the sin. Many of us don't harbor any hate for Donald Trump, because hate is a self-destructive emotion. We simply hate his behavior.

A study of Sen. Joseph McCarthy will reveal some troubling parallels. Have we forgotten the lessons from that demagogue already?

The author cites “the liberal news media.” But by and large, the news media try hard to present the facts without bias. Twenty thousand documented lies and misleading statements from Donald Trump speak for themselves.