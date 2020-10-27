Opinion/Letter: Defeating Trump will save U.S. democracy

We have little time left to determine whether America’s representational democracy can be preserved. Donald Trump’s re-election campaign poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II.

Our democracy of more than 200 years is threatened by a president who has tried to compel his attorney general to arrest his political enemies on the eve of the election, has alleged that the election will be “rigged” and illegitimate if he loses, and has on several occasions refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power even if he loses.

I urge all Americans to vote for a president:

» Whom we can believe and trust, rather than one who has misled the American people more than 20,000 times in less than four years;

» Who understands that our Constitution provides limits on a president’s power rather than allowing him to do whatever he wants;

» Who understands we are a nation of laws rather than a nation of blind loyalty to an individual;

» Who understands that a free press is protected by the Constitution and is not an enemy of the people;