Opinion/Letter: Defeating Trump will save U.S. democracy

We have little time left to determine whether America’s representational democracy can be preserved. Donald Trump’s re-election campaign poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II.
Our democracy of more than 200 years is threatened by a president who has tried to compel his attorney general to arrest his political enemies on the eve of the election, has alleged that the election will be “rigged” and illegitimate if he loses, and has on several occasions refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power even if he loses.
I urge all Americans to vote for a president:
» Whom we can believe and trust, rather than one who has misled the American people more than 20,000 times in less than four years;
» Who understands that our Constitution provides limits on a president’s power rather than allowing him to do whatever he wants;
» Who understands we are a nation of laws rather than a nation of blind loyalty to an individual;
» Who understands that a free press is protected by the Constitution and is not an enemy of the people;
» Who understands that our Constitution protects a woman’s right to privacy, which is the foundation of nearly every other right protected by our Bill of Rights;
» Who understands that the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms does not transcend all other constitutional rights;
» Who relies on proven facts and science from reputable sources to address our existential threats from global warming and the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump has a duty to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” but he has failed in that duty by putting his personal interests first. He is unfit to be president.
Show that Americans have the courage, determination, education, empathy, love and good judgment to save our democracy. Vote Trump and his minions resoundingly out of office. I believe the world is watching and praying that we do.
James C. Pyles
Albemarle County
