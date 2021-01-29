Opinion/Letter: Dangers of marijuana are being overlooked

Gov. Ralph Northam has voiced his support for legalizing recreational marijuana in Virginia.

Dr. Northam is a physician and a pediatrician, but he displays a serious knowledge gap between popular belief and scientific reality when it comes to marijuana; one would think he would know better.

While the public view of marijuana has become more benign over the past 10 years, the medical and scientific literature tell a much different story — especially when it comes to teens and young people. I am a physician, and through experience, observation and research for my book “Marijuana: An Honest Look at the World’s Most Misunderstood Weed,” I have found that addiction, dependence, mental disease, respiratory condition, motor vehicle accidents and risky behaviors are just a few of the negative effects.

According to Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, setting up the infrastructure to facilitate the legal sale of marijuana would cost Virginia from $8 million to $20 million upfront. With nearly 800,000 Virginians filing unemployment in just four months during the pandemic in 2020, this kind of tax spending is irresponsible.

Virginia has already cut mental health-care funding since the beginning of the pandemic, though mental health issues are expected to rise as the pandemic continues.