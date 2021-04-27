Opinion/Letter: Cutting advanced math doesn't serve students

It is tremendously disappointing to see the direction the Virginia Department of Education is going in with the slated removal of advanced math classes in the public schools for students below 11th grade.

Many bright, hardworking students of all races have taken advantage of the opportunity in the schools to study math above their grade level.

Should we not be expanding opportunities for achievement in our schools rather than diminishing them?

It cannot possibly help students whose talents do not lie in accelerated math classes to remove the opportunity for other students to participate in those classes.

America is a democracy, a place founded on the principle that each individual American should be able to work for and achieve whatever his or her individual industry and talent could achieve. We see that happening every day in every sector of our society.

I hope those in our state making decisions about curriculum in our public schools will reconsider this damaging and backward-thinking change in our math curriculum.

Mary H. Leavell

Albemarle County