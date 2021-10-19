Opinion/Letter: Crozet urbanization is well worth fighting

Crozet urbanization is well worth fighting

Kudos to Tom Loach, author of “Crozet plan errs in its treatment of density” (letter to the editor in the Oct. 8 Daily Progress).

Tom has been a mainstay in trying to limit the urbanization of Crozet by the Albemarle County Planning Commission. I wish members of the commission lived in Crozet and had to deal with the congestion on U.S. 250 morning and afternoon, not to mention Crozet Avenue around 4-5 p.m.

And now the commission wants to use a new designation for overgrowth, calling it “middle density” in the guise of “affordable housing.” (What a farce; a more appropriate term would be “less unaffordable.”)

As Tom states in his letter, this designation is being singled out for Crozet, which is already straining at its seams in terms of school and transportation problems. It would be encouraging if the other member of the Board of Supervisors would support Anne Mallek, who has done her best to represent her constituents in western Albemarle to retain some semblance of reasonable planning.

Charles S. Hughes,

Albemarle County