Opinion/Letter: Crozet plan errs in its treatment of density

Crozet plan errs in its treatment of density

As reported in The Daily Progress, the Crozet master plan update has been forwarded to the Board of Supervisors.

The master plan update is, in fact, the creation of the county planning staff.

As a member of the Crozet Community Advisory Committee, I can attest that many people oppose a proposed new zoning category called “middle density,” which staff have applied to several areas of Crozet, and which could allow up to 18 units per acre to accommodate additional affordable housing.

I don’t know who proposed this new zoning category, why it was created or why it was applied to Crozet but not in another situation.

Recently, the Albemarle County Planning Commission recommended approval of the Breezy Hill subdivision proposal at a much lower density than that requested by the developer — based, rightfully, on the Village of Rivanna Master Plan — and at a much lower density than the Crozet proposal.

So why was land in Crozet proposed to be subject to a possible new zoning category that can greatly increase the density?