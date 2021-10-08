Opinion/Letter: Crozet plan errs in its treatment of density

Crozet plan errs in its treatment of density
As reported in The Daily Progress, the Crozet master plan update has been forwarded to the Board of Supervisors.
The master plan update is, in fact, the creation of the county planning staff.
As a member of the Crozet Community Advisory Committee, I can attest that many people oppose a proposed new zoning category called “middle density,” which staff have applied to several areas of Crozet, and which could allow up to 18 units per acre to accommodate additional affordable housing.
I don’t know who proposed this new zoning category, why it was created or why it was applied to Crozet but not in another situation.
Recently, the Albemarle County Planning Commission recommended approval of the Breezy Hill subdivision proposal at a much lower density than that requested by the developer — based, rightfully, on the Village of Rivanna Master Plan — and at a much lower density than the Crozet proposal.
So why was land in Crozet proposed to be subject to a possible new zoning category that can greatly increase the density?
Additionally, individual landowners have objected to their property having its current zoning changed to the proposed middle-density designation. So much for property rights in Albemarle County.
The Board of Supervisors should be the one to make policy, and the county staff’s responsibility is to carry out that policy — not the other way around.
This abdication of responsibility by the board will have ramifications not just for Crozet, but all our growth areas. As Benjamin Franklin stated, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”
Thomas Loach
Albemarle County