Opinion/Letter: Crouching Indian explained

Crouching Indian explained
My family recently completed a road trip across the country to see my new grandson in Ketchum, Idaho. During our drive, we stumbled across a small museum honoring Meriwether Lewis and William Clark located in Nebraska City, Nebraska, on the banks of the Missouri River.
As I entered the museum, I was amazed to see a bronze sculpture depicting Lewis and Clark; their dog, Seaman; and a male Indian guide crouching in front of them. The statue is similar to our statue in Charlottesville, which has Sacagawea crouching in front of the explorers. When I asked the museum curator why the Indian was in a crouching position, she told me that is how the Indian guides who assisted expeditions were able to recognize tracking signs on the ground in order to lead the groups to their destinations.
I related to her the concerns of citizens in Charlottesville regarding Sacagawea being in a subservient position in front of Lewis and Clark, and she said that Sacagawea was just doing the job that she was signed on to do as a guide, tracker and translator.
I hope that we can all learn from our history about how things were done back then and not destroy any monuments that document great accomplishments of our forefathers.
Scott Wawner
Albemarle County
Information link: https://lewisandclarkvisitorcenter.org/
