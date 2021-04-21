Opinion/Letter: Critical thinking ought to be student goal, too

In response to “Dominion chief's place on UVa board decried” (The Daily Progress, April 12):
Questioning the criteria for membership on the University of Virginia Board of Visitors and the appointment process is reasonable. But to say that a particular member "goes against everything UVa stands for" based on his work for an energy company is a little much.
After all, doesn't UVa stand for diversity of thought and for teaching future leaders how to think, rather than what to think?
Tom E. Leinbach
Albemarle County