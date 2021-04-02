 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Credit card spending should be controlled
I agree with the March 30 letter to the editor regarding Charlottesville City Council credit cards (“Proposed card policy seems open to misuse,” The Daily Progress).

I worked 32 years for the State of Ohio as a supervisor and nine years recording City Council meetings for a city the size of Charlottesville. No one was issued a credit card. Every reimbursement request had to receive three approvals. We never paid speakers, nor did we approve the reimbursement of $110 for running shoes for one member.

I hope the city manager contacted other cities to learn how they handle credit cards.

Susan Hagler

Louisa County

Information link: https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/city-councils-credit-card-use-further-detailed/article_b944d692-f5cc-11e8-a0c8-23587c265520.html

