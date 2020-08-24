 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: CRB shows why it's unlikely to be fair
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: CRB shows why it's unlikely to be fair

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Re: “Police CRB votes to hire legal counsel,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 14:

I do not support independent counsel for the Charlottesville Civilian Review Board, nor do I support giving it subpoena power. By its actions and vehement rhetoric, the CRB shows that is out to get revenge, not to be a review and reconciliation body.

I challenge each CRB member to ride along for at least 20 evenings on the night shift with Charlottesville police officers. How can you judge the actions of police officers without knowing what it is like to confront a drunken driver at 3 a.m.? Being called to a domestic dispute with possible weapons involved? Hearing an agitated person threatening to kill himself or someone else?

The CRB members have the option of not interfering with a robbery, an assault, a call for help; the police officers who serve our city do not. 

I would not be surprised to learn that many Charlottesville police officers are actively seeking employment elsewhere. Who wants to put his life on the line every day when there is an angry, self-righteous group eagerly awaiting the opportunity to look over your shoulder and judge every action you take or don't take?

The CRB does not trust the police department — that is clear. Therefore, the CRB cannot operate fairly unless the members have some actual experience of being on the front lines. They too should "walk a mile in their shoes" before judging others.

 Catherine E. Wray

Charlottesville

Information link: https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/crb-votes-to-hire-legal-counsel-laments-relationship-with-city-officials/article_34901bb6-552a-50f7-b2fc-e3569ca8e4bd.html

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Good does voters a disservice

Unfortunately, what we’re being faced with right now is the opposite of what we need. I am talking about Bob Good’s refusal to debate Dr. Cameron Webb as they seek election to Congress from Virginia's 5th District.

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Virus response loses respect

It was sad to read the story marking our latest COVID milestone (“U.S. tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 10). It noted that Italy, formerly Europe’s ground zero for the virus, has now become an exemplar for how to handle the pandemic.

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Good dodges debate

Republican candidate for Congress Bob Good’s recent decision not to debate his Democratic opponent, Dr. Cameron Webb, is infuriating but also predictable.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert