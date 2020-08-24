Opinion/Letter: CRB shows why it's unlikely to be fair

Re: “Police CRB votes to hire legal counsel,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 14:
I do not support independent counsel for the Charlottesville Civilian Review Board, nor do I support giving it subpoena power. By its actions and vehement rhetoric, the CRB shows that is out to get revenge, not to be a review and reconciliation body.
I challenge each CRB member to ride along for at least 20 evenings on the night shift with Charlottesville police officers. How can you judge the actions of police officers without knowing what it is like to confront a drunken driver at 3 a.m.? Being called to a domestic dispute with possible weapons involved? Hearing an agitated person threatening to kill himself or someone else?
The CRB members have the option of not interfering with a robbery, an assault, a call for help; the police officers who serve our city do not.
I would not be surprised to learn that many Charlottesville police officers are actively seeking employment elsewhere. Who wants to put his life on the line every day when there is an angry, self-righteous group eagerly awaiting the opportunity to look over your shoulder and judge every action you take or don't take?
The CRB does not trust the police department — that is clear. Therefore, the CRB cannot operate fairly unless the members have some actual experience of being on the front lines. They too should "walk a mile in their shoes" before judging others.
Catherine E. Wray
Charlottesville
Information link: https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/crb-votes-to-hire-legal-counsel-laments-relationship-with-city-officials/article_34901bb6-552a-50f7-b2fc-e3569ca8e4bd.html
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!