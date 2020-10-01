Opinion/Letter: COVID worsens world hunger

The negative health and economic effects of COVID-19 will continue to be with us for a long time. And while our government continues to debate the extent of the next relief package, most of the world hasn’t received one at all. The number of people facing food insecurity has doubled; and, without help, 30 million people may die of starvation.

The United States is not powerless. We have a long history of fighting disease and aiding economic development in poor nations.

Over the past few decades, 25% of the world’s population has escaped extreme poverty. These gains are now at stake. Hundreds of millions of people could be forced back into poverty without generosity from the First World.

They won’t be the only ones affected. When conditions get bad, people become desperate. Widespread poverty in the developing world can provide terrorist organizations with the foothold they need to undermine democracy and launch attacks on the United States. Just because the U.S. isn’t facing widespread starvation doesn’t mean that we won’t feel the effects of it.

Foreign aid will help prevent the deaths of millions of people. It will also help insure our country against future attacks.