Opinion/Letter: COVID rise requires tougher approach now

The predictions of upcoming increases in coronavirus cases are frightening, and we must do something about it. We can make a difference. We can’t wait until the new president is inaugurated. We can’t just “hold on” until then. We must change course now. We must insist that the current administration start the transition process and cooperate with the president-elect.

On Nov. 13, more than 177,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the U.S. It is estimated that the daily number of new cases will rise. With the increasing volume of patients and strain on health care workers, access to perfect treatment might be limited; between now and Inauguration Day, another 70,000 to 150,000 people in the U.S. may be doomed to die.

Seventy thousand people is nearly 23 times the number of those who died on 9/11 and more than the entire population of Charlottesville. Action now can prevent many of those deaths.