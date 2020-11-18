 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: COVID rise requires tougher approach now
The predictions of upcoming increases in coronavirus cases are frightening, and we must do something about it. We can make a difference. We can’t wait until the new president is inaugurated. We can’t just “hold on” until then. We must change course now. We must insist that the current administration start the transition process and cooperate with the president-elect.

On Nov. 13, more than 177,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the U.S. It is estimated that the daily number of new cases will rise. With the increasing volume of patients and strain on health care workers, access to perfect treatment might be limited; between now and Inauguration Day, another 70,000 to 150,000 people in the U.S. may be doomed to die.

Seventy thousand people is nearly 23 times the number of those who died on 9/11 and more than the entire population of Charlottesville. Action now can prevent many of those deaths.

President Trump is touting the vaccine and ignoring the severity of what’s ahead. The vaccine probably won’t be available to most of us until spring of 2021. We must do something now. Vice-President Pence and the current corona task force must work with President-Elect Biden’s corona team to start intervening now using the plans being developed by the new administration. We need a federal plan.

Sen. Tim Kaine sits on the Senate Health Committee. His email address is Kaine.senate.gov/contact, and his phone number is 202-224-4042. The Democrats and Republicans on that committee must pressure the administration to start the transition now.

Kate E. Fraleigh

Charlottesville

Information links:

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/covid-2020-11-13/card/VgmXoS5WSWh4ImBIBikQ

https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2020-11-13/before-biden-inauguration-70-000-more-americans-could-die-from-covid-19

https://worldpopulationreview.com/us-cities/charlottesville-va-population

https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/16/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Casualties_of_the_September_11_attacks

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-coronavirus-vaccine-moderna-operation-warp-speed

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/help-is-coming-and-its-coming-soon-dr-fauci-outlines-when-covid-19-vaccination-will-be-available-to-all-americans-2020-11-12

https://www.kaine.senate.gov/about

