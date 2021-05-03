Opinion/Letter: Court would benefit from racial diversity

President Biden promised to appoint the first African American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court at the first opportunity.

On April 28, GOP senators grilled Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, an African American woman, who has been nominated to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is directly below the Supreme Court. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked a pointed question about Judge Jackson’s views on the role of race in courtroom decisions.

I hope Sen. Cornyn will ask the same question of all future nominees, regardless of color, particularly given the significant racial bias that persists in the U.S. justice system under the supervision of a still mostly white judiciary. With our system’s track record, it seems his question would be more applicable to white nominees.

That Sen. Cornyn felt the need to vet an African American nominee for racial bias exposed his belief that Judge Jackson’s non-white identity threatens her qualifications as an impartial jurist. His questioning reminded me of statements by some in the conservative media advising the political left to select candidates based on qualifications, not identity.

But are these factors truly separable?