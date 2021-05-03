Opinion/Letter: Court would benefit from racial diversity

President Biden promised to appoint the first African American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court at the first opportunity.
On April 28, GOP senators grilled Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, an African American woman, who has been nominated to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is directly below the Supreme Court. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked a pointed question about Judge Jackson’s views on the role of race in courtroom decisions.
I hope Sen. Cornyn will ask the same question of all future nominees, regardless of color, particularly given the significant racial bias that persists in the U.S. justice system under the supervision of a still mostly white judiciary. With our system’s track record, it seems his question would be more applicable to white nominees.
That Sen. Cornyn felt the need to vet an African American nominee for racial bias exposed his belief that Judge Jackson’s non-white identity threatens her qualifications as an impartial jurist. His questioning reminded me of statements by some in the conservative media advising the political left to select candidates based on qualifications, not identity.
But are these factors truly separable?
I argue that identity, itself, can be a valuable qualification. In a country reeling from the legacies of slavery perpetuating systemic racism, a resume alone may not be enough for leadership and judicial positions. Supplementing documented credentials with a lifetime’s insights and experience of surviving as a person of color in this country, in my opinion, can provide vastly enhanced experiential qualifications to these seats of power.
As a country, we have already given the mostly white judicial system a 230-year try, and it has yielded expected results of unconscionable disparities along racial lines. It’s time to seek out and celebrate the invaluable experiential qualifications that people of color, particularly women of color, can bring to their roles as leaders and judges serving society.
I posit that Judge Jackson’s identity is what makes her more qualified for this nomination than most other candidates with similar resumes. Her perspective may provide the insights and balance needed to fill the deficiencies in our current system.
Tara Illgner
Charlottesville
