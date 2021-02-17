Opinion/Letter: County's beauty being ruined by development

Since 1968, I have lived in Albemarle County and in Louisa County. My father worked and managed farms, starting with the family farm in Loudon County.

As a farm girl, I am sad that Albemarle County is growing with residential and commercial developments that remind me of what happened in Northern Virginia.

Albemarle has put plans in place to protect rural areas and natural habitats, but the identified growth areas are seeing natural areas being replaced with buildings and asphalt at an alarming rate.

Much of the infrastructure that is needed to support these developments is not in place. The Places29 plan states: “It is important to provide infrastructure at or before the time it is needed to serve new development.”

However, the infrastructure of a public bus system does not extend to the Hollymead and Piney Mountain development areas, and some public schools are already overcrowded.

One way to slow growth is to deny the RST development application submitted for the Hollymead growth area. I don’t think the development respects the scale and character of existing surrounding neighborhoods as outlined in the county’s Comprehensive Plan and the Places29 plan.