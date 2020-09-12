Opinion/Letter: County uses common sense on statue

Applause to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors for their common-sense decision to move the "At Ready" Confederate soldier statue outside the county courthouse in downtown Charlottesville to the custody of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation for placement on a battlefield under their care.
This wipes out concerns it would be destroyed or treated disrespectfully while removing it from a place it should no longer be, unavoidable to those who work at or have to come into the courthouse for business matters.
Our UDC chapter originally provided a portion of the funds for this statue. We support this decision, and also hope that everyone will listen, stay at home and, if they choose, watch the livestream of the removal.
Hopefully, Charlottesville City Council will also use common sense by donating the Lee and Jackson statues to the same foundation, where those wishing to see them can do so, rather than perhaps selling them to make a buck.
Respecting everyone's feelings will prevent an excuse for more discord in our community and allow all to feel respected.
Helen B. Webster
Charlottesville
Helen Webster is president of the Albemarle Chapter 154 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
