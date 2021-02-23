Opinion/Letter: County should honor environmental goals

While it is understood that the northern corridor of Albemarle County along U.S. 29 is designated as a “growth area,” the extent of the clear-cutting of trees and bulldozing of large swaths of land that have taken place recently is very disturbing.

Brookhill and North Pointe already have denuded acres and acres of trees, taking away a priceless resource: trees and other vegetation that absorb carbon emissions, help offset global warming, provide wildlife habitat and offer calming natural beauty — and leaving behind red clay everywhere.

Now, the recently proposed RST development intends to wipe out more of the natural landscape and replace it with a concrete-and-asphalt eyesore of parking lots and densely packed, out-of-scale, tall buildings. The development would provide inadequate tree buffers, open space, and community amenities.

All these developments will, of course, bring more cars, more traffic, more students to crowd schools — a very unsettling prospect.