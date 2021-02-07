Opinion/Letter: Council's 'logic' rejects affordable housing offer

I fail to understand the "logic" used by Charlottesville City Council to deny a special-use permit for a new 11-unit housing complex on Monticello Road.
Five of the units were going to be for people making up to 65% of the area median income; 65% is consistent with city policy, according to The Daily Progress story on the decision. Apparently, some citizens felt this would not be doing enough to relieve the affordable housing crisis, as if one developer has that responsibility.
Gaining five units is better than having zero units. From my point of view, this is a pyrrhic victory of progressive politics.
My thanks to Councilors Heather Hill and Lloyd Snook for voting against the motion to deny the project.
Barbara Haskins
Charlottesville