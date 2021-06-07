Opinion/Letter: Council should act quickly, decisively on statues

In 2012, when public discussion first began about removing Confederate monuments from Charlottesville's downtown parks, few white residents understood the power of the messages conveyed by these outsized statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Many thought of these generals — who had led the fight to divide our nation for the right to hold our Black brothers and sisters in slavery — as a part of the landscape, nothing more.

The violent events of the summer of 2017 helped to illustrate to all Charlottesville residents that these monuments continue to extol white supremacy and racism — especially to avowed white supremacists and racists.

This summer, as we near the fourth anniversary of those terrible events, Charlottesville is finally able to act to remove these relics of the Lost Cause. City Council's public hearing and discussion about their removal at the June 7 meeting is a chance for our city to finally repudiate the messages of white supremacy and racism that they embody.

Let's hope that City Council acts decisively and quickly to do so.

Kristin Szakos

Charlottesville