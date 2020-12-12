Opinion/Letter: Council overlooks tax refund option

The city of Charlottesville was fortunate enough to have a budget surplus for the most recent fiscal year. Hard to say if that's a result of careful spending or overtaxing.

Nowhere in a Daily Progress story about the surplus (Dec. 8) did I see City Council consider issuing a refund to the taxpayers who caused the surplus. Instead, it seems like the council is gleefully anticipating how to spend it as quickly as possible.

Had there been a deficit, I wonder if a tax increase might have been a consideration. So many rhetorical questions.

Galen R. Lloyd

Charlottesville