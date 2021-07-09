Opinion/Letter: Council is inflexible on issue of statues

I read about the city’s allocation of $1 million to remove its three downtown statues.

The Blue Ribbon Commission originally voted, as one of its recommended options, to contextualize the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. One million dollars could have done a lot toward that.

Back when the discussion about what to do with them began, there were calls to have a referendum so that the community could weigh in on the issue.

The powers that be in Charlottesville long ago decided against any such vote, because, they said, they were concerned about some of the legalities. The councilors apparently felt they knew better than the public what to do with the statues, or perhaps they thought they wouldn’t like the result of such a referendum and feared the wrath from the people who were the most strident voices for removal.

Regardless, these statues are works of art and national historic monuments, and they deserve to be treated with respect.

City officials should not be in the business of telling other entities that want them how they should be presented, that they are wrong to want them, or that we would rather melt them down (is that even permissible for national monuments?).

Louis R. Myers

Albemarle County