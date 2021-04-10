Opinion/Letter: Council decisions should be made jointly

I think our mayor of Charlottesville has a fundamental misunderstanding about how our city government works.

Councilors are not elected to make decisions unilaterally, particularly about spending city funds. They make those decisions as a group, as they are elected to do.

Nor do we pay people to voice their opinions or describe experiences, unless they have some particular expertise the city needs and the council has agreed on a fee for their appearance.

People are free to appear in person when that becomes possible again, and/or to send emails or write letters.

In order to do the work we have elected them to do, all council members, including the mayor, need to treat one another with mutual respect, to listen with an open mind to all members of the council and to be willing to compromise. That is how government works, not by having one member decide on what he or she wants individually and pursuing it.

Anna Askounis

Charlottesville