Opinion/Letter: Consumers ultimately pay, not corporations

The April 1 lead headline on page C1 of The Daily Progress, “Corporations would pay,” must be considered an ironic, but cruel April Fool’s joke.

The headline implies that corporations will come up with the money to pay for the current administration’s (or really any administration’s) spending plans, which is an economic fallacy.

There is, unfortunately, a scary misconception among too many people that corporations will pay any increase in taxes. The reality, based on Economics 101, is that corporations can pay increased taxes only if their customers pay higher prices to cover the increase. If taxes go up, corporations may write the check to the government, but it is actually consumers who ultimately pick up the tab.

In short, if corporations must collect higher taxes levied by various taxing authorities, federal, state and/or local, they just pass along those higher levies to the consumer in the form of higher prices, which leads to inflation, the most insidious form of taxation that has a disproportionate impact on the middle and lower income stratum of our society.

A similar disproportionate impact is currently being passed along to this stratum in the form of higher gas prices, resulting from new energy policies.