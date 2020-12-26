Opinion/Letter: Constitution protects kneeling protesters

I was disheartened to read the letter to the editor of Dec. 24 (“Kneeling athletes insult our military personnel,” The Daily Progress).

I served almost 32 years in the Army, and am a Vietnam veteran and a University of Virginia graduate. I respect the author’s right to write a letter in protest of the university (and other athletes) who kneel during the national anthem, but I find his stance inconsistent with the Constitution that I swore to protect as a soldier.

Kneeling is a sign of respect. I do it in church. I do it when I pray. Team members who are kneeling are paying attention to the ceremony and are much more respectful than some of those I have seen standing but looking around during the anthem.

They are peacefully bringing attention to a major problem in our country involving racial inequity. This is something my father spent much of his life working to correct, and is still a problem. Bringing attention by any peaceful means to this, I think, is a good thing.

I came back from Vietnam during a time of protest where people would abuse me and other veterans for serving. At the time, I decided that one of the reasons I served was to protect their right to protest.