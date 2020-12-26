Opinion/Letter: Constitution protects kneeling protesters

I was disheartened to read the letter to the editor of Dec. 24 (“Kneeling athletes insult our military personnel,” The Daily Progress).
I served almost 32 years in the Army, and am a Vietnam veteran and a University of Virginia graduate. I respect the author’s right to write a letter in protest of the university (and other athletes) who kneel during the national anthem, but I find his stance inconsistent with the Constitution that I swore to protect as a soldier.
Kneeling is a sign of respect. I do it in church. I do it when I pray. Team members who are kneeling are paying attention to the ceremony and are much more respectful than some of those I have seen standing but looking around during the anthem.
They are peacefully bringing attention to a major problem in our country involving racial inequity. This is something my father spent much of his life working to correct, and is still a problem. Bringing attention by any peaceful means to this, I think, is a good thing.
I came back from Vietnam during a time of protest where people would abuse me and other veterans for serving. At the time, I decided that one of the reasons I served was to protect their right to protest.
We would better serve our nation by working to remove the reason for athletes protesting than by railing against their peaceful demonstration. What could we all do to better serve the ideals of equality that our nation espouses?