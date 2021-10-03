 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Conservative values remain necessary in Virginia
For most of this century, Virginia has experienced divided government in Richmond. A Republican or a Democratic governor paired with a Democratic or Republican legislature, respectively. It created balance; it required compromise. When one party controls all levers of government, you get extreme policies. The past two years in Virginia are no exception.

Virginia’s Dominion customers soon could be paying hundreds more a year for electricity; divisive politics have overtaken our classrooms, and inflation continues to climb. Couple that with the more than $1 trillion in new taxes Washington is debating (as of this writing), and you’ve got an economic disaster in the making.

The values of being “conservative” still hold true. A limited government that’s responsive to citizens, promotes individual responsibility and is careful stewards of tax dollars. That’s what Virginia needs. That’s why I’m voting Republican this year.

Ann S. Goodson

Fluvanna County

Information links:

https://scc.virginia.gov/docketsearch/DOCS/4p8s01!.PDF, page 4

https://taxfoundation.org/biden-budget-proposals/#

