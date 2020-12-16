 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Congressman-elect fulfilling expectations
Opinion/Letter: Congressman-elect fulfilling expectations

Aren't we fortunate to have Congressman-elect Bob Good representing the 5th District? I am being sarcastic in order to raise an alarm about what he represents.

He went to the Trump rally in Washington, D.C., recently, throwing red meat to the crowd, telling the largely maskless attendees that the "pandemic is phony" and that "they get it" — meaning, they agree with the so-called phoniness.

Good and his fellow Trumpites deny scientific evidence that masks are effective. Meanwhile, the United States has seen more than 300,000 COVID deaths.

Good is living up to all that was predicted of this man's ignorance and zealotry.

Just what we need: another divisive Trump acolyte spewing misinformation and lies.

I already miss outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman.

Harry Tenney

Charlottesville

https://www.businessinsider.com/bob-good-called-covid-pandemic-phony-congress-trump-election-rally-2020-12

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/11/14/trump-rally-washington-dc-million-maga-march-updates/6283411002/

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/coronavirus-us-cases.html

