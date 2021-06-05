Opinion/Letter: Confederate statues should be eliminated

It is time for the Lost Cause statues to come down in Charlottesville. Past time, really.

Albemarle County made a mistake in shipping our toxic waste to another location.

These statues have no place here, because they send a message of hate; and for that reason, they have no place anywhere.

Charlottesville is poised to model taking the moral high ground. As a county resident, and a city business and property owner, I believe we can show the world how to transform poisonous propaganda into healing — symbolic and actual.

Cali Gaston

Albemarle County