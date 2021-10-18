Opinion/Letter: Colin Powell and wife showed great humanity

Everyone who served with Colin Powell probably has a story to tell about his intelligence, integrity or professionalism, but this one goes to his humanity.

In June of 1980, I was accompanying my boss on a VIP flight from Brussels to Washington, D.C., on one of the Air Force's plushed-out large jets — the ones with "United States of America" emblazoned along the fuselage.

I had been responsible for my boss's household goods pack-out, leaving my wife to handle ours while taking care of our 8- and 5-year-old sons.

On the flight, my family and I were at a round table with four captains’ chairs in the almost-VIP section, across from an Army one-star strap-hanger and his wife at a similar table. He saw that my wife was exhausted and that my boss was buzzing me every few minutes to come forward to the super-VIP section to discuss some detail or other about the arrangements for our reception in Washington.

An hour or so into the flight, the general motioned to my boys to come to his table, and for the next five hours, he and his wife entertained my sons so my wife could rest and I could take care of my boss. Those two lifesavers were Colin and Alma Powell.