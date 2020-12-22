Opinion/Letter: Climate science is fact, must be accepted

The letter to the editor “How can CO2 really cause global warming?” (The Daily Progress, Dec. 11) is a blatant display of climate denialism. The decision to print it alongside another letter advocating for sound climate policy sets up as if these are two sides of a rational debate.
Climate science is not opinion; it is fact. Scientists have known since the 1850s that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere affects the temperature on earth. The greenhouse effect is long-established science taught in high school physics classes.
If the author believes that climate change mitigation is not a sound use of taxpayer money, that is fine. We can debate policy, solutions, and even if we should do something about climate change at all — but not scientific facts.
Humanity is facing continuous and increasing climate disruption if we fail to act very soon to bring our carbon emissions down.
Emily Irvine
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://theconversation.com/climate-explained-why-carbon-dioxide-has-such-outsized-influence-on-earths-climate-123064
https://www.nea.org/professional-excellence/student-engagement/tools-tips/climate-change-education-essential