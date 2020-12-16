Opinion/Letter: Climate letter makes unfounded comparisons

A correspondent the Dec. 11 Daily Progress (“How can CO2 really cause global warming?”) provides a fine example of the adage that “a little learning is a dangerous thing.” The letter seeks to discredit spending on climate-change research but quotes some irrelevant numerical data, revealing a lack of understand about the mechanisms by which greenhouse gases cause an increase in atmospheric warming.

As a professor emeritus of chemistry, I am happy to provide enlightenment.

Oxygen and nitrogen are diatomic molecules that do not retain heat. The sun warms them by day, and they cool off at night. By contrast, polyatomic molecules such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and methane, for example, trap much of the heat energy that they receive from the sun during the day, re-radiating it overnight as the temperature falls.

That energy is radiated in all directions, some being transferred to other greenhouse gas molecules in the atmosphere and some coming back to the earth’s surface, where it is re-radiated into the atmosphere.