Opinion/Letter: Climate change more dangerous than COVID

Scientists tell us we only have a decade or so to make the major changes needed to keep our climate in the range where humans can live somewhat as we do today. This is an emergency! Many people want to stay in denial or leave the work to someone else.

Climate change is a bigger disaster than COVID-19. Coastal lands and cities will be submerged. Many species will go extinct as their habitats change too rapidly. Our food supply will be threatened as droughts and floods and lack of glacial melt severely limit what we can grow.

This threatens life as we know it. People need to be informed and motivated to push for solutions now.

I recommend calling your congressional representatives and U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Ask them to make stemming climate change a top priority. Tell them that you don’t want future generations to remember us as the people who were too selfish, lazy, and cheap to do something before it was too late. One call may not seem important, but the only way to get thousands of calls is for each of us to start calling.

Bonnie J. Redding

Fluvanna County