Opinion/Letter: Climate change deserves attention

An allegory:
Once upon a time, in a country looking strikingly like our own, lived three unhappy crisis sisters: Social Unrest, Pandemic, and Climate Change. As you can imagine, in a family with such dramatic members, each sibling had to take extreme measures to compete for her share of attention.
Social Unrest accomplished this by sending multitudes of protesters into the streets with brightly colored signs, contagious chants, and a righteous message. The people were listening.
Pandemic took a much less visible approach — raising an army of microscopic warriors to attack and kill the most vulnerable. People responded by wearing masks and social distancing. Pandemic felt heard.
These two sisters were moderately happy with their results — it was progress, at least. But Climate Change, the least popular one, who often sat alone in a quiet corner at parties, was frustrated beyond measure.
“Our house is on fire!” she would try to tell anyone who would listen. “We have only 10 years to slow the warming of our planet, or lose life as we know it!”
But this was not a message people were willing to hear. They turned away and went to look for one of the other sisters.
Finally, Climate Change could take it no more. In desperation, she flew high above the West Coast of the U.S. and drew the attention of people there with a technique she’d been reluctant to try — sending almost 12,000 lightning strikes into California within three days. She cried, and down rained spark-filled tears that ignited the land she so loved.
“This is my SOS!” she shouted to those below, as the hot, soot-tainted winds whirled. “Please. You must stop burning fossil fuels!”
Meanwhile, across said country, in a place called the 5th Congressional District of Virginia, TV viewers finally awoke to the urgency. They picked up their cellphones to urge their leader, Denver Riggleman, to cosponsor the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (HR 763), which places a fee on carbon.
The bill was passed.
Twelve years later, as predicted, carbon emissions had decreased by 40%. The lands cooled.
“Phew!” said Climate Change, utterly exhausted. “They finally heard.”
Carol DiCaprio Herrick
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/energy-environment/2018/10/08/world-has-only-years-get-climate-change-under-control-un-scientists-say/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/763/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22HR+763%22%5D%7D&r=1&s=1
https://www.npr.org/2020/08/21/904928113/as-wildfires-continue-to-spread-in-california-its-governor-seeks-outside-help
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/jan/25/our-house-is-on-fire-greta-thunberg16-urges-leaders-to-act-on-climate
