Opinion/Letter: Climate action needs a carbon tax, not just bonds

The all-important question posed in the Aug. 14 letter to the editor (“Capitalism already spurs green revolution,” The Daily Progress) about the contribution green bonds can make in our struggle to slow climate change is this:

“Can we make the changeover [away from fossil fuels] fast enough?”

Given the incomparable risk should the answer to that question be “no,” it is time to add an overdue stick alongside such carrots as green bonds.

In assessing what that stick should most wisely entail, we are too late in the game to waste time experimenting with ill-considered solutions or ones that won’t fly because of an unreasonable or fruitless financial cost. So let’s look to the experts for guidance.

According to 3,623 U.S. economists, four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, 28 Nobel laureate economists, and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers, “A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”