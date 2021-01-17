Opinion/Letter: Clarity needed on police use-of-force rules

With the intense reaction to the despicable actions of our president, in the waning moments of his failed administration, that led up to the demonstrations at our nation’s Capitol, one fact is being overlooked by many people: A police officer shot and killed a demonstrator.

Was this a justifiable shooting? I have no idea, because there has been very little discussion in the press. Apparently, the victim was a woman who was climbing through a window in the Capitol. I have not seen in the news the identity of the officer who fired the shot (possibly wise). [A “routine” excessive-force investigation is underway.]

This incident is important because it raises a host of crucial issues regarding the use of lethal force by our police officers. Is it permissible to shoot any individual who is breaking into a building? Into any building — or only government buildings? An individual who is caught looting? Must the individual actually threaten the officer before shooting becomes justifiable?

I have no sure idea how I would answer these questions myself, but they should be clearly established before a similar situation occurs.