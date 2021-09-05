Opinion/Letter: City statue debate is needlessly contentious

What is the point of this constant, relentless, circular and often heated discussion over the Charlottesville statues? Much time, energy and money already have been spent in a fruitless effort to please everybody. Does anyone else deplore that waste?

What it all comes down to, as I comprehend it, is an issue of transparent idolatry, the worship of idols — strictly forbidden (in Exodus 20:3-6) to adherents of Judaism and Christianity.

I note that some independent thinkers, recognizing errors in the former naming of schools, streets, hospitals, etc., that honored persons later exposed as fallible human beings, are now making haste to change those names.

The people serving on the City Council have been entrusted with authority and responsibility to make decisions on behalf of the people who elected them to office. Why not allow them to discern the best resolution and now end all the contention about statues?

Elizabeth Truesdale

Albemarle County