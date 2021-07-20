Opinion/Letter: City residents need thorough look at land use plan

A future land use map for Charlottesville is being developed, and many people still do not know that this process is in progress. Presently in front of the Planning Commission and under the study of a consulting group from Northern Virginia, what is being proposed is very important for all citizens as it entails much change.

I urge city residents to get involved.

Some people wish to move this process along quickly, even though many of us are just finding out. In my humble opinion, their goal to get it to the City Council quickly so as to keep it out of the upcoming election. This competes with the necessity of a thorough study and debate.

In fact, it is my belief that the upcoming election for City Council should involve the candidates debating these various proposals so that all voters can make their best choices for those who represent us and who make important decisions on our behalf.

It is past time for Charlottesville to do more in terms of affordable housing, but let’s not rush without hearing all of the options and allowing the council candidates to debate those options.

Philip Harway

Charlottesville